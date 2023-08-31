Gwyenth Paltrow cheers pal Cameron Diaz on her birthday: 'Greatest people'

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her friend Cameron Diaz's birthday with a heartfelt message. Paltrow expressed her deep admiration for Diaz, calling her one of the "greatest people."

Diaz turned 51 on Wednesday, and one of her closest friends made sure to mark the occasion with an emotional message.

“Can I please pause to say happy birthday to one of the greatest people I know and one of my best, closest, most cherished friends @camerondiaz,” Paltrow, 50, wrote on her Instagram Story.

The Shallow Hal actress published the identical image on her Instagram feed in addition to the Story post. "Happy birthday, Cameron Diaz my ride or die," Paltrow wished.

A picture of the women smiling for an outside selfie while sporting navy blue tops and blonde hair almost perfectly matched the birthday greeting. The two appeared to be siblings in the upload, according to one fan. One person said, "Wow, this is lovely! Sister in sister."

The bond between Diaz and Paltrow goes back more than ten years. The Charlie's Angels star said in a 2012 interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. that she and Paltrow "became very close" after the loss of her father, Emilio Diaz, in 2008. Diaz told E! News, "She reached out after my dad's death." It was very sweet. We bonded on that."

Bruce Paltrow, Paltrow's father, passed away in 2002.