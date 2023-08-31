Brazilian fitness influencer dies due to double cardiac arrest

Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges can be seen in this picture posted on August 18, 2023. — Instagram/@lariborgesx

A Brazilian fitness influencer has passed away following a double cardiac arrest.

The cause of these sudden heart failures remains unknown.

The family of 33-year-old Larissa Borges shared the devastating news on Wednesday, expressing their profound grief over the loss.

The family's Instagram post reads, "We are overwhelmed by the pain of losing someone so young and kind. Our hearts are shattered, and the void left by her absence is indescribable."

Larissa Borges had a following of over 32,000 on social media, where she shared her fitness journey and positivity.



Reports indicate that the fitness influencer experienced her first cardiac arrest while travelling in Gramado, Brazil, resulting in a coma that lasted a week. Later, she faced another cardiac arrest that proved fatal.

Her family acknowledged her as a source of happiness and determination, illuminating the lives of those around her with her vibrant personality.

"She fought tirelessly for her life, confronting challenges without complaint," her family said.

They paid tribute to Larissa's legacy of love, joy, and unwavering spirit. Her passing has left an irreplaceable gap in their lives.

Larissa's family expressed their heartbreak in their heartfelt message, saying, "May her soul rest in peace, and her memory be cherished with affection and gratitude."

As her followers and loved ones mourn her sudden departure, her positive impact on those who knew her will be remembered.