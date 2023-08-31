Man plans filmy airport proposal to surprise girlfriend who flew back to her home

Man plans a filmy airport proposal to surprise girlfriend who flew back to her home. Courtesy Auckland Airport

Love knows no bounds.

Yashraj Chhabra proved it by sweeping his girlfriend, Riiya Shukla, off her feet with an unexpectedly heartwarming wedding proposal.

Inspired by Bollywood's airport reunions, Yashraj orchestrated a delightful surprise at none other than Auckland Airport.



The tale of the star-crossed lovers, separated by geography but united by love, took a charming turn on August 18. Little did Riiya know that her routine flight from Melbourne, Australia, would land her in a heartwarming whirlwind.

Amid flight delays and missing luggage, destiny had a different plan for her.

As Riiya rushed through the bustling airport, little did she know that her beloved Yashraj was about to turn her world upside down.

Upon her arrival, she found, to her delightful surprise, not just her family, but also her partner, Yashraj, down on one knee with a sparkling ring. The entire scene played out to the backdrop of a recorded message echoing through the airport, sealing their love in a heartfelt proposal.

"I was under shock," Riiya said, her voice filled with happiness as she recounted the moment. "I tend to get lost in his eyes, and as romantic as this sounds, it's actually true. I do."

Months of meticulous planning and countless calls to airport staff led to this magical moment. Yashraj's determination and love shone through every hurdle.

Despite their different cultural backgrounds, Yashraj's Sikh-Gujarati roots and Riiya's Hindu-Gujarati heritage, their love has united them in a way that transcends borders.

The couple plans their wedding in India and dreams of a honeymoon in a far-off land.