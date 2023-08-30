Experts, fans react to Prince Harry's newly released 'Heart of Invictus' docuseries

Royal experts and fans have shared their opinions on Prince Harry’s newly released Netflix docuseries "Heart of Invictus".



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fans and some other viewers say they have been left in tears after watching inspiring veterans in Harry's new documentary after it was released on Wednesday.

A large number of watchers have lauded the series for showcasing the wounded veterans from Britain, the USA, South Korea, Denmark and Ukraine.

They also appeared revealing their motivations for taking part as well as how they got on in the games themselves.

However, some have criticised the documentary in their own way, accusing Harry appeared to 'take a dig' at the Royal Family when he said he had no support network after coming back from Afghanistan.

Royal biographer Angelina Levin also shared her opinion after watching the documentary, tweeting: "I've watched the Netflix documentary on Invictus Games that Harry is part of. It is extremely moving to hear and see how these strong people fought for Queen and country."



"Many have had mental health problems. Harry too of course but how can he moan non stop about his life," she concluded.



Laura Bundock, Sky News royal correspondent, said: "Heart of Invictus" was 'very very different' from the Duke's earlier Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan".



"He talks about his own experience really being the reason that Invictus Games came about, it's where it stemmed from, his own personal experience serving in the military and then of course his tour in Afghanistan which we now learnt did trigger the trauma of losing his mother aged 12," She explained.



'Before you think ''Harry on Netflix, here we go again'', this is a very, very different series to what we've heard before,' said the expert

She added: "There have been a lot of sides to Harry, we've heard a lot of Harry, he's exposed a lot of himself. But this is Harry on much more comfortable territory.

"Invictus Games is something that is very personal to him. It's a cause he clearly cares about a lot and one he is keen to promote. And after I think a year in which there has been a lot of negativity around things Harry has done, things Harry has said, this does feel perhaps like a positive step forward."

She concluded: "Even those who might have been critics of Harry in the past would certainly agree that the Invictus Games is a positive project from him, something that has achieved a huge amount - it is seen widely as a success story."

Bundock added: "As for the Royal Family, who are on holiday in Balmoral, this will be one Harry show they probably won't mind watching."

GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker said watching the series felt like "having the old Prince Harry back. It takes the focus off him, his problems and trauma, and puts the focus back on veterans."

He added: "There is a very little bit of Meghan. She's very much in the background in a supporting role. It's Harry giving the interviews. Prince Harry avoids the fact that he is a member of the Royal Family within this documentary. And the question for Netflix is, well, is this going to rate?"