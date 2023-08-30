Just in: JWST releases unseen new images of Ring Nebula

Ring Nebula. — JSWT/Nasa

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has unveiled captivating, previously unseen images of the renowned Ring Nebula, showcasing its intricate features and vibrant colours.

These new portraits capture the intricate complexities of the planetary nebula, an expansive amalgamation of cosmic gas and dust, housing the remnants of a fading star.

Employing instruments aboard the space observatory, the images were taken in distinct infrared light wavelengths, imperceptible to the human eye.

Prior to this, Webb also captured alternate perspectives of the Ring Nebula and the visually analogous Southern Ring Nebula.

Renowned among astronomers, the Ring Nebula has long been a subject of scrutiny due to its visibility and the valuable insights it offers into stellar lifecycles.

Webb's Mid-InfraRed Instrument shows the hot inner region of the Ring Nebula, as well as arcs just beyond the outer edge of the main structure. — Nasa

Situated within the Lyra constellation, over 2,000 light-years away from Earth, it even becomes discernible through binoculars on clear summer nights.



While the term "planetary nebula" may evoke celestial bodies, it is unrelated to planets; rather, it alludes to their initial resemblance to the disks from which planets form. This nomenclature originates from French astronomer Charles Messier's discovery in 1764.

The Ring Nebula, initially identified by Messier and astronomer Darquier de Pellepoix in 1779, emerged from a dying star, a white dwarf, shedding its outer layers into space, resulting in luminous rings and expanding gas clouds.

Ring Nebula. — NasaJWST

Intriguingly, as the expelled gas is ionised by the star's intense core heat, the nebula emanates a radiant spectrum of light.

Roger Wesson, an astronomer from Cardiff University, highlighted this in a Nasa blog post, pondering the formation of such intricate non-spherical structures from a spherical star.