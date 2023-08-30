King Charles 'ordered' Prince William to 'welcome' Prince Andrew's return

File Footage





King Charles had reportedly ordered Prince William to welcome Prince Andrew despite the Duke of Cambridge previously saying that he no longer wanted to be associated to the disgraced Duke of York.

According to The Mirror, the monarch made it clear that he no longer wanted to sideline Prince Andrew and ordered Prince William to accompany him to church in Scotland.

Following this, the Duke of Cambridge was snapped with Prince Andrew that sparked controversy regarding the royal family welcoming back an alleged sexual abuser.

However, a Balmoral source said that there was confusion regarding how the Duke of York would travel to Scotland until it was decided that the disgraced royal would accompany Prince William.

Following Prince William and Kate Middleton's public declaration of support to Prince Andrew, a source said: "It’s more than he (Andrew) could have wished for."

The eye opening appearance came as a shock to the public after sources revealed that King Charles and Prince William had demanded the then monarch Queen Elizabeth to strip him of his royal patronages and military titles following explosive allegations of sexual abuse.

While Prince Andrew categorically denied the claims he was forced to pay his accuser Virginia Giuffre £12million as part of an out of court settlement.

Following this, Prince William was said to have openly denounced the Duke of York and had no desire to be associated to him.

"It appears he may have had his wings clipped somewhat," a source said at the time.