Fulham beat Tottenham to secure spot in League Cup's third round

Fulham´s Canadian defender #44 Luc de Fougerolles eyes the ball during the English League Cup football match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage stadium, in London, on August 29, 2023. AFP

Fulham emerged victorious in a nail-biting encounter against Tottenham Hotspur, clinching their spot in the third round of the League Cup.

The match, held at Craven Cottage, saw both teams locked at 1-1, leading to a tense penalty shootout that ultimately favoured Fulham with a 5-3 score.



Tottenham's hopes were dashed as Fulham's goalkeeper, Marek Rodak, came through with a crucial save, denying Davinson Sanchez's penalty attempt with a low dive to his left. This pivotal moment paved the way for Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Kenny Tete to find the net, sealing the victory.

The rain-soaked London derby witnessed Fulham taking the lead in the 19th minute, courtesy of an own goal from Tottenham's Micky van de Ven.

Tottenham struggled to create scoring opportunities in the first half. However they failed to do so.

Richarlison pulled Tottenham level in the 56th minute, capitalising on a lofted pass from Ivan Perisic and nodding home from a tight angle. Despite this setback, Fulham maintained their resolve and nearly clinched victory within regular time, with Harry Wilson's attempt kept out by Tottenham's goalkeeper Fraser Forster.



In another twist of fate, second-tier Leeds United faced a similar penalty shootout fate and suffered elimination at the hands of Salford City with a 9-8 scoreline. The League Two team secured their victory after a 1-1 draw, showcasing the unpredictability of the League Cup clashes.

As the competition heats up, the League Cup continues to deliver gripping moments, with various teams displaying their determination to advance. The next round promises to bring more excitement as the remaining matches unfold, including the highly anticipated Chelsea versus AFC Wimbledon fixture.