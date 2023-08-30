Russian airport in Peskov city comes under drone attack

This screengrab taken from a video on Telegram shows a thick smoke with a fire lit inside it after the Russian northwestern city Peskov was attacked by drones on August 30, 2023. — Telegram/@rian_ru

A Russian airport in the city of Pskov came under attack by drones, according to the governor of the region Mikhail Vedernikov, as the defence forces of the country were repelling the assault Wednesday.

Regional governor Vedernikov said on social media: "The defence ministry is repelling a drone attack in Pskov's airport."

"I arrived on the site at the very start of the incident. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties. The scope of damage is now being assessed," Vedernikov wrote on his Telegram channel, according to TASS news agency.



An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects in Russia was thwarted, according to the Defence Ministry, quoted by RIA Novosti.

The ministry also added: "Air defense forces on duty shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Bryansk region and another UAV over the territory of the Oryol region."

Emergency services told TASS that four Il-76 transport planes were damaged on the ground. Russian authorities have closed the airspace in the region.



The Russian outlet Readovka earlier claimed about 15 Ukrainian drones targeted the airport and were shot down, including with small arms fire.

Pskov is located about 700 kilometres north of Ukraine, and 30 kilometres from the border of Nato member Estonian. Latvia is about 60 kilometres southwest of the city.

Citing air traffic services, TASS also reported that airspace above Moscow's Vnukovo airport had been closed, however, it also reported later that Vnukovo has resumed its work, and the airspace is now open."

The region of Pskov was previously targeted by drones in late May.

In recent weeks Moscow and other Russian regions have been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks after Kyiv vowed this summer to "return" the conflict to Russia.