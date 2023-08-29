Martin Scorsese to become official patron of Marrakech Film Festival 2023

Martin Scorsese to become the official patron of this year’s Marrakech Film Festival

Martin Scorsese has recently expressed his gratitude for becoming the official patron of the upcoming Marrakech International Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops.



According to Variety, the sixth edition of the Atlas Workshops will be held between November 27-30, whereas the 20th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival will run between November 24 and December 2.

Over the last five years, the Atlas Workshops – an initiative to support new movie-makers from Morocco, Arab and Africa – have encouraged 111 movie projects, 48 of which were from Morocco.

In a press statement shared by Variety, Martin said, “I am always happy to be returning to my beloved Marrakech Film Festival. When I haven’t been able to attend in person, I’ve always been there in spirit.”

“For this very special anniversary edition of the festival, I have been entrusted with a precious task; to interact with young filmmakers and help to guide them on their way. I look forward to seeing old friends, and to making new ones,” added the notable movie-maker.

Meanwhile, this year, four movies were backed by the Atlas workshops, which were screened at the Cannes in different categories.

They included The Mother of all Lies by Morocco’s Asmae El Moudir, Hounds by Kamal Lazraq, Inshallah a Boy by Jordan’s Amjad Al Rasheed which screened in Critics’ Week and Deserts by Morocco’s Faouzi Bensaïdi.