Jennifer Garner melts fans hearts after dropping throwback kindergarten moment

Jennifer Garner has recently melted fans’ hearts by dropping an adorable throwback childhood photo from kindergarten to celebrate “back to school” season.



On Monday, the 13 Going On 30 actress took to Instagram and gave a peek into her kindergarten days along with a snapshot featuring small Jen flashing a cheerful smile in the old class photo.

In the picture, Jen could be seen donning hand embroidered jumper, white blouse underneath that contained a Peter-pan collar with her short hair.

The Juno actress penned a heartwarming caption, reminiscing about her old school days as she wrote, “Happy back to school, everyone, from kindergarten Jen in her homemade and hand embroidered jumper.”

Recalling how she got her necklace, Jennifer mentioned, “Featuring a necklace earned by practicing piano.”

She added, “Congratulations, Mamas, and they’re so big xxxx,” followed by apple, books and a crayon emoticons.

Fans and celeb friends left sweet remarks in the comments section on Jen’s childhood picture.



Twilight star Taylor Lautner commented, “Oh MYYY.”

One fan wrote, “Even then you were so cute with the dimples!”

Another added, “Haven’t changed a bit.”

A third user added, “Best back to school bowl cut.”

Earlier this year in April, Jen discussed about raising three teenagers, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The Adam Project actress told Today, “I just said to my kids, ‘Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers’, and then we'll have the conversation.”

Jennifer added that her daughter, Violet, is “grateful for not taking part in social media”.