Man hailed as hero after rescuing toddler who fell from fifth floor

A view of the street where the incident took place. news.sky.com

A man's swift action saved the life of a three-year-old girl who fell from a fifth-floor balcony in Turin, Italy.

Mattia Aguzzi, a 37-year-old banker, is being hailed a hero for his timely courageous act.



Aguzzi was out with his girlfriend in the city centre on Saturday morning when he heard desperate cries. Responding instantly, he saw the little girl precariously hanging from the balcony's ledge.

"I yelled at her to stay put and go back inside, but she couldn't hear me," Aguzzi recounted. The situation escalated as the child slipped and fell. Without hesitation, Aguzzi positioned himself under her, closing his eyes and bracing for impact.

"I hoped for the best as we both fell to the ground. I managed to cushion her fall with my body," he said. The toddler initially showed no signs of movement after landing. However, she started crying, he said.

Both Aguzzi and the girl were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her gratitude, noting that Aguzzi's quick response prevented a potential tragedy.

Turin's Mayor, Stefano Lo Russo, emphasised the heroism in Aguzzi's action, calling it extraordinary. Camilla Laureti, a Member of the European Parliament, advocated for Aguzzi to receive the Gold Medal for Civil Valour, highlighting his selfless risk to save a life.