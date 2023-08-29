'Relieved' Halle Berry 'ready to move on' after settling Olivier Martinez divorce

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were married for two years

Halle Berry is basking in the bliss of freedom.

The Monster’s Ball actress finalized her divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez, nearly eight years after separation and Berry couldn’t be any happier.

According to sources, the actress is “relieved,” and “so ready to move on,” adding, “It’s been way too drawn out.”

The details of their divorce are ironed out this way: Berry and Martinez will share joint custody of their son Maceo, 9, with the former obliged to pay $8k per month in child support.

Moreover, the Moonfall star will also pay Martinez "4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000," as well as Maceo’s private school tuition, uniforms, and other school supplies.

Berry and Martinez were married for two years before filing for divorce in 2015. The pair released a statement announcing their separation, noting that they were acting "with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son."

"We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period," the former couple said to People at the time.

Besides Maceo, Berry is also a mother to daughter Nahla Ariela, 15, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

The actress has been dating singer Van Hunt since 2020.