Jordan Craig fights for $40K child support amid Tristan Thompson's earnings dip

Tristan Thompson has been providing a substantial $40,000 each month in child support to his first baby mama, Jordan Briani Craig. Now, she's taking steps to ensure the settlements are securely established, as reported by DailyMail.

Curiously, on August 9, Craig filed an 'abstract of judgment' in Los Angeles, a document used to create a public record in the event that the debt - in this case, the child support payment - is not honored.

There was no indication that she had not been receiving her monthly stipend from the NBA star.

The original agreement dates back to 2019 when the 32-year-old athlete was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers where he was earning an annual salary of $17.7million.

Since then, however, the basketball star has seen his family expand - having three more children by two different women - and his annual salary drop to $9.2million.

Craig began dating Thompson in 2014 but their two-year relationship turned sour and ended when the lothario became involved with Khloe Kardashian.

The young mom was pregnant with Prince and, as previously claimed in court papers, still romantically involved with Thompson when he began dating Khloe in 2016.

Thompson now shares two children with Kardashian: five-year-old daughter True, and one-year-old son Tatum, who was conceived through IVF in November 2021, just weeks before the birth of his third child, whom he shares with fitness model Maralee Nichols.



