Barron Trump: Plainfield teacher arrested after threatening to kill Donald Trump's youngest son

A Plainfield teacher is currently in federal detention after making threats against former President Donald Trump and his youngest son Barron Trump, as per a federal criminal complaint submitted on August 21 in southern Florida.

The 41-year-old Tracy Marie Fiorenza was detained and charged with making threats to harm or kill Donald and Barron Trump. Later on the same day, she appeared before a judge at Chicago's Dirksen Courthouse.

According to the complaint she was arrested after three months after she allegedly threatened to "shoot Donald Trump Sr. and Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that "she get!" in an email to the headmaster of a Palm Beach County school on 21 May.

She allegedly sent the headmaster a second email on June 5 with the subject line, "I am going to slam a bullet in Barron Trump's head with his father IN SELF DEFENCE!" The complaint makes no mention of the administrator or the institution.

Donald Trump's primary residence is in Palm Beach.

Fiorenza said she "intentionally wrote and sent [the threatening language] via email from her residence in Plainfield," and she did so during a voluntary audio and video interview at the U.S. Secret Service Chicago Field Office, the complaint showed.

According to an ABC7 story, the Plainfield lady worked for Chicago Public Schools from September 2019 until August 2020, when she was fired.

The former president and his wife Melania Trump found out they were expecting a child soon after their 2005 wedding. On March 20, 2006, Barron was born, becoming Melania's first child and Donald's fifth child.

Barron attended elite private schools on Manhattan's Upper West Side while growing up in his family's opulent home in New York City.

Barron and Melania remained in Manhattan when Donald was elected president and started serving in January 2017 so that he could finish the academic year. He formally moved into the White House that summer and began attending St Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland.

Barron was born to Melania on March 20, 2006, and he was 8 lbs. in weight. Donald explained that he decided it would be "easier" for Melania if he wasn't there in the delivery room.

