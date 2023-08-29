Bad Bunny fashions Kendall Jenner’s ‘K’ necklace around neck as love symbol

Bad Bunny is really cementing her love for Kendall Jenner.



As their romance intensifies on Instagram, Bad Bunny has been caught showing Kendall Jenner some love, donning her "K" necklace, and solidifying their status.

The rapper was wearing a delicate chain necklace on his Instagram Story that included a small "K" charm when the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" Instagram account shared the matching moment and dubbed it "Kaliente."

The relationship was rapidly discussed by fans in the comments section.

“Why do I get the feeling that he is ‘using’ her for more fame outside the Latin world,” one person suspected.

Another explained, “He already rocked this months ago at his basketball team’s game in PR. It was everywhere.”

One fan called the musician “so hot for being such a cutie simp.”





The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum's romance with the rapper from Puerto Rico, born Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, has drawn close attention from fans. The hawk-eyed fans observed the couple uploaded Instagram photographs from similar locations while the pair looked to vacation together in July.

When they displayed PDAs and made out in front of thousands of people at Drake's concert earlier this month, the surprising couple appeared to confirm their relationship.

Both have uploaded images since the big night out that appear to show they are dating. Even sharing an Instagram Story while sipping Kendall's 818 Tequila, Benito.