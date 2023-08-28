Upcycled: What passions are people now worshipping at these 10 former churches?

From a skatepark in Spain to a library in Canada, churches globally are being redesigned to be utilized for new purposes. Giving the historical places a modern relevance and maintaining their utility.

Here are 10 of the most interesting examples of the redoing of a church into something new.

1. Architect's studio, Belgium

This former chapel in Limburg, Belgium, is now a workspace for an architecture firm. The architects have retained the original features of the building, such as the stained-glass windows and vaulted ceiling, while adding modern touches, such as a glass staircase and a mezzanine.

A chapel in Limburg, Belgium has become a studio for architecture firm Klaarchitectuur. — Toon Grobet/ Frozen Moments

2. Fontevraud hotel and restaurant, France

A 12th-century priory in the Loire Valley has been converted into a luxury hotel and restaurant. The hotel has 50 rooms, a spa, and a restaurant that serves regional cuisine.

A monastery in the Loire Valley has been transformed into a hotel and restaurant — Nicolas Mathéus

3. Loro restaurant, US

A former church in Austin, Texas, is now a smokehouse restaurant. The restaurant has a rustic interior with exposed brick walls and wooden beams.

A restaurant in Austin was converted from a 1940s church .— Chase Daniel

4. Community hub, UK

A 19th-century church in England has been transformed into a space for local businesses and community events. The space has a cafe, a co-working space, and a performance area.

A church on the Isle of Sheppey in the UK has been repurposed to create a community hub. — Dirk Linder

5. The Church Arts Centre, US

This former church in New York is now an art gallery and performance space. The gallery features rotating exhibitions of contemporary art, and the performance space hosts a variety of events, such as concerts, plays, and dance performances.

An 1864 Methodist church building has been transformed into an arts centre in the Hamptons.— Scott Frances

6. Bokšto 6 event space, Lithuania

A 500-year-old chapel in Lithuania has been converted into an event space. The space is available for weddings, corporate events, and other special occasions.

Bokšto 6 event space in Vilnius, Lithuania was converted from a chapel. — Roland Halbe

7. Monique-Corriveau Library, Canada

A 1960s church in Quebec has been converted into a library. The library has a large collection of books, as well as a reading room, a children's area, and a computer lab.

A 1964 church in Quebec is now the Monique-Corriveau library.— Stéphane Groleau

8. Vertige Escalade Climbing Centre, Canada

A former church in Quebec has been converted into a climbing gym. The gym has over 100 climbing routes, as well as a fitness area and a yoga studio.

Vertige Escalade climbing centre in Quebec was originally a 1940s church. — Charles Dion

9. Las Iglesia skatepark, Spain

A 100-year-old church in Spain has been converted into a skatepark. The skatepark is open to the public and is a popular spot for young people.

A 100-year-old church was transformed into Las Iglesia skatepark in Llanera, Spain.— Getty Images

10. St Henry's Ecumenical Art Chapel, Finland

This chapel combines worship with art exhibitions. The chapel has a permanent collection of religious art, as well as rotating exhibitions of contemporary art.

St Henry's Ecumenical Art Chapel in Turku, Finland, is both church and art space.—Aira Kuvaja



