Upcycled: What passions are people now worshipping at these 10 former churches?

From a skatepark in Spain to a library in Canada, churches globally are being redesigned to be utilized for new purposes. Giving the historical places a modern relevance and maintaining their utility.
Here are 10 of the most interesting examples of the redoing of a church into something new.
This former chapel in Limburg, Belgium, is now a workspace for an architecture firm. The architects have retained the original features of the building, such as the stained-glass windows and vaulted ceiling, while adding modern touches, such as a glass staircase and a mezzanine.
A 12th-century priory in the Loire Valley has been converted into a luxury hotel and restaurant. The hotel has 50 rooms, a spa, and a restaurant that serves regional cuisine.
A former church in Austin, Texas, is now a smokehouse restaurant. The restaurant has a rustic interior with exposed brick walls and wooden beams.
A 19th-century church in England has been transformed into a space for local businesses and community events. The space has a cafe, a co-working space, and a performance area.
This former church in New York is now an art gallery and performance space. The gallery features rotating exhibitions of contemporary art, and the performance space hosts a variety of events, such as concerts, plays, and dance performances.
A 500-year-old chapel in Lithuania has been converted into an event space. The space is available for weddings, corporate events, and other special occasions.
A 1960s church in Quebec has been converted into a library. The library has a large collection of books, as well as a reading room, a children's area, and a computer lab.
A former church in Quebec has been converted into a climbing gym. The gym has over 100 climbing routes, as well as a fitness area and a yoga studio.
A 100-year-old church in Spain has been converted into a skatepark. The skatepark is open to the public and is a popular spot for young people.
This chapel combines worship with art exhibitions. The chapel has a permanent collection of religious art, as well as rotating exhibitions of contemporary art.
