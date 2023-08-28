Austrian town Hallstatt's residents protest against 'too many tourists'

The Austrian town of Hallstatt faces a challenge that has become increasingly familiar to popular tourist destinations around the world - the strains of mass tourism.
The town, designated as a World Heritage Site, boasts a population of just over 700 inhabitants. However, during the peak season, Hallstatt witnesses an overwhelming surge of tourists, up to 10,000 a day.
Residents of Hallstatt have staged a protest to address the impacts of mass tourism.
The protestors demanded the implementation of daily tourist limits and a ban on tour buses operating after 17:00 local time.
While tourism has undoubtedly bolstered Hallstatt's economy, the sheer volume of visitors has raised concerns among locals, prompting the call for measures to preserve the town's charm and tranquillity.
The charm of Hallstatt's pristine Alpine lake, its old houses, and the stunning mountain panorama attract visitors from across the globe. The town's popularity was skyrocketed by its appearance in a South Korean romantic drama in 2006, with a replica even being constructed in China later.
Visitors flock to Hallstatt for its scenic backdrops, seeking the perfect selfie amidst the Alpine beauty. However, the high number of tourists arriving in large buses has led to what some locals refer to as over-tourism.
Earlier this year, residents erected a wooden wall to block a popular selfie spot in protest against noise pollution and traffic. The incident prompted the mayor's commitment to reduce bus traffic by a third.
As Hallstatt strives to strike a balance between economic gains and preserving its unique ambience, its experience echoes that of numerous destinations worldwide addressing the challenges of mass tourism.
