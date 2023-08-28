1 wounded in stabbing in Emeryville amid 'civil unrest' involving juveniles

This representational picture shows the siren lights of a police vehicle. — Unsplash/File

One individual was wounded in Emeryville on Sunday following a disturbance caused by a group of juveniles near a local store which the police termed as "civil unrest, NBC reported.

Police revealed that at around 4:30pm on Sunday, a store in the Bay Street Mall reported a group of around 50 young adults who were causing a disturbance inside after which officers showed up and led them away.

According to a statement from the police, at around 5:15pm, officers patrolling the area noticed another group of roughly 100 youths arrive at the Bay St Mall. More than 100 to 150 young adults arrived at the mall throughout the course of the following 30 minutes.

The first of several confrontations were reported close to the mall's courtyard at around 5:40pm. Officers made an effort to keep things calm as new, minor altercations occurred.

During the four-hour event with hundreds of young people fighting, Emeryville police had to request further help from other law enforcement agencies, including Berkeley police.



A single gunshot was reportedly fired at around 5:50pm near Bay Street and Ohlone Way. However, police failed to find any victims or suspects behind the gunshot.

Police were notified of a stabbing along Elm Drive at around 7pm. After being located by police, a young victim was treated by emergency personnel and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Furthermore, around 7pm, a stabbing near Elm Drive was reported to the police.

Following the report, officers found a juvenile victim, and emergency medical responders rendered aid and transported the juvenile to a hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, Emeryville city officials reported that one person was arrested related to the incidents. Visitors at the Bay Street Mall said that they were evacuated due to the incidents.

With officers patrolling the area, most of the crowds dispersed by 8:30pm, police said. There were no other reports of injuries or looting, police added.