Kelly Rowland is ‘very proud’ of Blue Ivy amid Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Kelly Rowland was full of praises for her pal Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, who has been making headlines with her impeccable moves at mom’s Renaissance World Tour.

Rowland, formerly one-third of Destiny's Child Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, gushed over the 11-year-old in an interview with E! News.

“I’m very proud,” Rowland said. “She works very freaking hard, period.”

Rowland went on to add that Blue takes after her mom and dad, Jay-Z. “But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do.”

Blue Ivy made her debut at the Renaissance World Tour back in May as she joined the backup dancers to perform the choreography to 32-time Grammy winner’s song, My Power. Since then, the up-and-coming superstar has treated fans with surprise appearances in various cities as her mom makes her way across the globe.

Last month, her grandmother, Tina Knowles, also lauded her granddaughter for her hard work and how she has been nailing every step on the tour.

“Well, this is a heels family. You’re trained early to walk in heels,” Tina, 69, told People Magazine at an event in LA. “But yeah, she’s having the time of her life, and I couldn’t be more proud of her because she really worked hard.”

She added that performers at the Cuff It singer’s show have been dancing since they were kids while Blue just ‘had one week to prepare.’

“She’s just getting better and better,” Tina said. “So, I’m the proud grandma, always.”