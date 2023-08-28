Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev mark one year of blissful marriage with heartfelt tributes

Nikki Bella and her spouse Artem Chigvintsev rejoice in the warmth of their first year as a married couple, marking the occasion over the weekend.

Overflowing with affection, the couple took to their respective Instagram profiles to share heartfelt tributes, a testament to their deep bond."

The former WWE diva, 39, shared a video slideshow for her 10.7 million followers.

'Happy Anniversary Artem. I can’t believe it’s already been a year,' she captioned the post.

'I would do anything for you, me and Matteo to runaway to Paris together again. I fall more in love with you everyday. You are everything I could have dreamed of. I love doing life with you. I love you so much Click,' she gushed.

The post also included shots of their son Matteo, three, crawling across a bed during their wedding weekend.

The Total Bellas star's mom, Kathy Laurinaitis commented on Nikki's post, writing: 'Happy Anniversary. Love you both. Many more amazing moments together.'

Her twin sister Brie Bella also commented, leaving four heart eye emojis.

Artem shared a slideshow of photos from their wedding day for his 998k followers.

Louis Armstrong's La Vie En Rose played in the background of the post.

'Happy anniversary my love , you making me the happiest man alive. Cheers to many many more .'

His mother-in-law commented: 'Happy Anniversary. It was a very special day. Enjoy!!!

Nikki wore four different wedding dresses during their Paris wedding.