Sunday August 27, 2023
Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev mark one year of blissful marriage with heartfelt tributes

Nikki wore four different wedding dresses during their Paris wedding

By Web Desk
August 28, 2023
Nikki Bella and her spouse Artem Chigvintsev rejoice in the warmth of their first year as a married couple, marking the occasion over the weekend.

Overflowing with affection, the couple took to their respective Instagram profiles to share heartfelt tributes, a testament to their deep bond."

The former WWE diva, 39, shared a video slideshow for her 10.7 million followers.

'Happy Anniversary Artem. I can’t believe it’s already been a year,' she captioned the post.

'I would do anything for you, me and Matteo to runaway to Paris together again. I fall more in love with you everyday. You are everything I could have dreamed of. I love doing life with you. I love you so much Click,' she gushed.

The post also included shots of their son Matteo, three, crawling across a bed during their wedding weekend.

The Total Bellas star's mom, Kathy Laurinaitis commented on Nikki's post, writing: 'Happy Anniversary. Love you both. Many more amazing moments together.'

Her twin sister Brie Bella also commented, leaving four heart eye emojis.

Artem shared a slideshow of photos from their wedding day for his 998k followers.

Louis Armstrong's La Vie En Rose played in the background of the post.

'Happy anniversary my love , you making me the happiest man alive. Cheers to many many more .'

His mother-in-law commented: 'Happy Anniversary. It was a very special day. Enjoy!!!

Nikki wore four different wedding dresses during their Paris wedding.