Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev mark one year of blissful marriage with heartfelt tributes

Nikki Bella and her spouse Artem Chigvintsev rejoice in the warmth of their first year as a married couple, marking the occasion over the weekend.
Overflowing with affection, the couple took to their respective Instagram profiles to share heartfelt tributes, a testament to their deep bond."
The former WWE diva, 39, shared a video slideshow for her 10.7 million followers.
'Happy Anniversary Artem. I can’t believe it’s already been a year,' she captioned the post.
'I would do anything for you, me and Matteo to runaway to Paris together again. I fall more in love with you everyday. You are everything I could have dreamed of. I love doing life with you. I love you so much Click,' she gushed.
The post also included shots of their son Matteo, three, crawling across a bed during their wedding weekend.
The Total Bellas star's mom, Kathy Laurinaitis commented on Nikki's post, writing: 'Happy Anniversary. Love you both. Many more amazing moments together.'
Her twin sister Brie Bella also commented, leaving four heart eye emojis.
Artem shared a slideshow of photos from their wedding day for his 998k followers.
Louis Armstrong's La Vie En Rose played in the background of the post.
'Happy anniversary my love , you making me the happiest man alive. Cheers to many many more .'
His mother-in-law commented: 'Happy Anniversary. It was a very special day. Enjoy!!!
Nikki wore four different wedding dresses during their Paris wedding.
