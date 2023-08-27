Kim Kardashian upstages Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s Italian getaway

Kim Kardashian decided to switch things up with a change in her appearance

Kim Kardashian debuted a major change as she emerged with baby bangs at a star-studded charity event.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who just got off from a vacation in Japan, attended the fifth annual soiree of This Is About Humanity.

For the event, Kim put her famous curves on display in a skintight black dress which featured a waist-snatching leather belt.

She accessorised the look with a Chanel bag along with chunky necklaces of the same brand.

However, the stand out point was Kim’s hairstyle which was put up in an updo along with a bangs.

While The Kardashian star is known to change up her looks ever so often, she is rarely seen with bangs.

Her fashionable outing comes against the backdrop of her ex-husband Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori's questionable Italian vacation.

The couple has irked locals with the Yeezy architect's explicit outfits, which are said to be styled by Kanye.

The outfits often lend to debate and comparison to Kim's own style transformation post divorce from the Donda rapper.



