Allison Holker Boss, late Stephen Twitch's wife, shows energetic moves on 'Bomb Intro'

Allison Holker Boss is rediscovering her rhythm. In a brand-new clip posted on Instagram on Saturday, the professional dancer, 35, said it "truly felt so good to dance again" as she jammed to Missy Elliott's Bomb Intro/Pass That Dutch track.



“I was overwhelmed with so many emotions,” Holker wrote in the caption. “I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me … even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!”

Vanessa Bryant commented on the post with several red hearts, while Jodie Sweetin wrote, “Yes!!! Yes!!! Keep dancing mama…” Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd also commented, “Love to see it!.”

In her first interview after tWitch's death, Holker exclusively shared with People magazine in May that "dancing with him was so special."

She revealed, "I haven't danced yet. I've wiggled with my kids here and there ... but I haven't yet. I know that I will get there. I will."

"That will probably be, honestly, my last step into healing," she continued. "The healing will be going on forever. I know that's gonna be a big step for me, but I'll get there."

She also revealed to the outlet how she is staying close to her children while the family recovers from the trauma. Holker has two daughters, Weslie and Zaia, 3, and a son, Maddox, 7, with the late DJ and TV host.

"My kids and I always had such a strong unit, but at this time there is just a different bond that we share. I always want to make sure that they see me really strong for them, but it's been amazing to see that my kids are also there for me now," Holker said.

"I'm so proud of them, and of how they're willing to feel and communicate with me. They're open to asking me questions, and we try to find our way together," she added. "Sometimes it breaks my heart that they have to feel that pressure to take care of me, but that's a true testament to Stephen because that's what he would have done."