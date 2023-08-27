Adam Sandler pays tribute to 'sweet,' 'funny' Bob Barker on his passing

Adam Sandler and Bob Barker starred in the 1996 film, Happy Gilmore together

Adam Sandler has joined in with the world mourning the loss of legendary television personality Bob Barker.

The 56-year-old actor and comedian took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 26, to share a few throwback photos of the duo from their time filming Happy Gilmore together.

“The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him,” Sandler wrote in the caption.

“Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know!”

On this “heartbreaking day,” Sandler sent love to the late star and his family. “Thanks for all you gave us,” he concluded his tribute.

Barker was reported dead earlier on Saturday at the age of 99. According to his publicist, Roger Neal, The Price Is Right host died of natural causes.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” Neal said in a statement.

Best known for hosting the CBS show from 1972 – 2007, Barker made his feature film debut in Sandler’s 1996 film, Happy Gilmore.