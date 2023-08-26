Selena Gomez’s new music video hints at 'Sex and the City’s infamous Post-it breakup

File Footage

Selena Gomez hints at Sex and the City’s infamous Post-it breakup in her latest music video, Single Soon.



The music video, which released on Friday, features Gomez getting ready to go out.

However, before meeting her friends, the singer leaves behind a Post-it note fixed on an Xbox controller that reads, “I'm sorry, I can't, don't hate me.”

The clip in the music video was inspired by Sex and the City’s breakup scene featuring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw.

In the series’ sixth and final season, Bradshaw is dumped by her boyfriend, who leaves behind a Post-It note with the exact same phrase as seen in Gomez’s music video.

Meanwhile, Gomez also discussed about her struggles with romance in her recent interview.

The singer revealed she penned her hit track, Lose You to Love Me because she was “haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of”.

Gomez’s album Rare, released in 2020, included many breakup songs that reportedly left Taylor Swift in tears.

In one of her previous interviews, Gomez quipped that all her “exes think she’s crazy and marriage is never gonna happen”.