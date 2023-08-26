Luis Rubiales: Spain's national coaching staff quits to support kiss-victim Jennifer Hermoso

Spain's football chief Luis Rubiales with team. — AFP

Spain's coaching staff except manager Jorge Vilda, have resigned as a result of football federation chief Luis Rubiales' kiss scandal to show support for player Jennifer Hermoso.

Along with physio Blanca Romero Moraleda and goalkeeper coach Carlos Sanchez, assistant managers Montse Tome, Javier Lerga, and Eugenio Gonzalo Martin have also resigned.

In addition, six national team members of varied ages have also resigned.

Following Spain's Women's World Cup triumph against England in Sydney, president of the Spanish FA Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips before being suspended by Fifa on Saturday.

In a statement, the coaching staff said: "Those named below express their firm and resounding condemnation of the conduct shown by the RFEF president.

"He offered a story that does not reflect in any way what was felt by Jenni Hermoso, who has expressly stated that she felt she was the 'victim of aggression'.

"Given the unacceptable attitudes and statements made by the president, they have made the decision to relieve themselves of their duties."

The head coach of Spain's men's team, Luis de la Fuente, who on Friday clapped Rubiales when he gave a speech saying he would not resign, issued a statement on Saturday criticising him, reported BBC.

"The behaviour of Luis Rubiales did not respect the minimum protocol that must be followed in these celebratory acts," De la Fuente said.

"They are not edifying or appropriate for a person who was representing all of Spanish football. He himself has publicly acknowledged the inappropriateness of his behaviour."

The RFEF has threatened legal action in response to Hermoso's "lies" and Rubiales has refused to quit as a result of the event.

She claims that the kiss was not consensual, but Rubiales disputes the 33-year-old's account of what happened.

The decision to "provisionally suspend Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level" was made public by Fifa earlier on Saturday.

The RFEF replied that Rubiales will "legally defend himself".

On Thursday, Fifa formally commenced disciplinary action against the 46-year-old president.

Football's world governing body has also ordered Rubiales or any representative of the federation (RFEF) to refrain from attempting to contact Hermoso, as per BBC.