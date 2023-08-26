Kevin Costner breaks silence on rumors he cheated on estranged wife

file footage

Kevin Costner is coming clean about speculations he cheated on his ex-wife Christine during their marriage.



In the latest court filings in their public divorce battle, the Yellowstone star branded the allegations “harassment,” noting he never engaged in any extramarital affair during the course of their 18-year marriage.

The response comes in the wake of Christine’s demand for Costner to turn over “all statements, receipts, invoices, canceled checks (front and back) and other documents reflecting expenses paid by you, or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital romantic relationships.”

The actor affirmed he “has no responsive documents for ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ in which he engaged” to turn over “because he engaged in none.”

He also added that he “does not know for a fact if Christine engaged in any ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid.”

Christine filed for divorce from Costner in May, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

According to reports, Kevin was not in agreement with the divorce, which he alleged Christine filed without his knowledge.

Together, Kevin and Christine are parents to three kids: Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 12.