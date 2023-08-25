Donald Trump's jail stats show he lost weight, gained height — How's that even possible?

Former US president Donald Trump holds out a tray of food. — AFP/File

Is Donald Trump's weight genuinely 215 pounds, as declared by authorities following his apprehension on charges of racketeering and conspiracy in Georgia? A considerable number of Americans are expressing doubt regarding this claim.

According to AFP, After his arrest, Trump participated in the booking procedure in Atlanta, during which he apparently had the privilege to self-report his own details to the Fulton County Jail.

The information provided for inmate number "PO1135809" stated that he stands at six feet three inches (1.9 meters) in height, weighs 215 pounds (97 kilograms), and has either "Blond or Strawberry" hair colour.

However, the reaction to this information has been met with scepticism by many.

"If Donald Trump is 215 lbs, like he said on his booking sheet, I dated Halle Berry," liberal commentator and former South Carolina lawmaker Bakari Sellers quipped on CNN.

Trump reportedly told police in New York when he was arrested there in April that he was 6'2" and weighed 240 lbs — meaning the 77-year-old apparently lost 25 lbs, and grew one inch, in five months.

MSNBC — following the lead of many, many social media users — broadcast a striking gallery of full-length portraits of Trump and sports legends in their prime with similar measurements.

It showed the former president with a distinct paunch compared to American football players Tom Brady (6'4", 225 lbs) and Lamar Jackson (6'2", 215 lbs), or boxer Mohamed Ali (6'3", 214 lbs).

Trump, an avid golfer, has often used hyperbole to describe his physical well-being, mental acuity and genes — but contradictory and incomplete information over the years has ensured his actual health status remains cloudy.

In 2015, his campaign released a letter claiming Trump's lab results were "astonishingly excellent" and that he would be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." His physician later said Trump dictated the letter.

White House doctors, in relatively vague annual reports, always certified he was in good shape -- though technically obese, with the publicly disclosed check-up in 2020 claiming he was 6'3" and weighed 244 lbs.

Trump's rival, President Joe Biden, stands at 6 feet tall and weighs 178 lbs, according to his February 2023 medical checkup.