Meghan Markle sets rules for Prince Harry to stop things from worsening amid UK visit

Meghan Markle sets rules for Prince Harry to stop things worsening amid UK visit

Prince Harry will reportedly follow the rules, which are set by her wife Meghan Markle, during his trip to the UK and Germany, according to a new report.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly set rules for her husband Harry to stop things from worsening as pressure mounts on the couple’s brand.



Meghan and Harry's relationship, according to a source, is looking rocky although few have dismissed the idea that they are headed for divorce.



"No one is surprised to hear the divorce rumours. Harry and Meghan have been having major problems since the Coronation, and they're been fighting over everything," one source, who is close to the former royal pair, told Women’s Day magazine.



They added that Meghan could have "easily" travelled with Harry to Singapore, bringing the children with her, but she stayed stateside.

Meghan, who, according to the reports, is stressed about brand Sussex, has reportedly set ground rules for the Duke so that he doesn't damage their image further. The former Suits star's levels of stress are said to be "off the charts" as pressure mounts on the couple’s brand.

Some experts have also spotted the mother-of-two's silent 'cry for help' while Harry was away. Meghan may be struggling with the more stressful aspects of her life, particularly when her husband Prince Harry is not by her side.

While King Charles' younger son Prince Harry, who's set to return to the UK next month, was in Japan and Singapore earlier this month, Meghan was spotted wearing a small blue patch on her wrist as she ran errands out and about in Montecito. Health experts claimed this could be a "stress patch", which works by shutting off the brain's normal "fight or flight" response by sending out electromagnetic frequencies.

Meghan Markle has confirmed that she will join her husband at Invictus Games in Germany next month, However, there's no chance of Meghan's presence during Harry's possible meeting with his royal relatives in the UK.