Jada Pinkett Smith looks forward to reading Britney Spears memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith expresses her excitement for Britney Spears as well as Barbra Streisand's memoir and assures that she wants to read all of this.



Pinkett Smith posted a video on Instagram on Thursday in which she discussed her plans for this autumn. The 51-year-old Girls Trip actress also revealed a daring new style in the clip: platinum grey hair covering her entire head.

The Red Table Talk anchor debuts her new hairstyle and informs her audience that she has been working diligently on her next book.

"Process is everything," she wrote in the video's caption. Pinkett Smith welcomed her 11.4 million followers and stated that her new book Worthy will be released on October 17.

“I wanna start sharing some of the process with you that it took to write this book,” The Matrix Reloaded talent began. Next, she acknowledged that placing her life’s story on paper has been “emotionally taxing” and “really technical.”

Pinkett Smith reaffirmed her position and said she wanted to discuss the procedure with her co-author Mim and "magnificent" editor Carrie Thornton of Dey Street Books. The Scream 2 actress offered even more wonderful news after giving a special shout-out to the team members that made the production possible.

“Yesterday, I found out I’m on the Time's most anticipated books for the fall,” she confessed before naming what other women she admired made the list as well. Pinkett Smith mentioned Little Fires Everywhere star Carrie Washington, adding, “I can’t wait to read her book, as well as Barbra Streisand and Britney Spears.”

“And I’m gonna read all of those books. So, we have some good reading this fall, everybody,” Pinkett Smith continued, noting that she intended to begin sharing some content from her chapters soon.