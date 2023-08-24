Caitlyn Jenner starring Docuseries ‘House of Kardashian’ coming soon!

File Footage

Caitlyn Jenner is going to be the main face of a docuseries.



This fall, House of Kardashian, a three-part documentary series examining the Kardashian-Jenner family, will be available on Now and Sky Documentaries in the UK.

The series, created by Fremantle's 72 Films, explores the Kardashians' climb to fame, its impact, and the price that comes with being among the most well-known people on earth.

It investigates the family dynamic, scandal, contentious business agreements, and personal challenges and includes never-before-seen archive material and first-person accounts from certain members of the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, including Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner said of featuring in the Docuseries, “I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”

On behalf of Zai Bennett, MD of content for Sky U.K. and Ireland, Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual at Sky, and Hayley Reynolds, commissioning editor, ordered the series.

He stated about the focused family, “Whether you like, loathe or are indifferent to the Kardashians, you cannot deny the family’s grip on popular culture and influence on society.”

“The story behind how these women redefined the word dynasty, all whilst our attitude to celebrity, race and women has changed, is inspiring, thought-provoking and tells us so much about ourselves.”

He further added, “72 Films are experts in taking these cultural juggernauts and exploring them through ambitious and intelligent storytelling, underpinned with strong journalism and lots of juicy revelation.”

The House of Kardashian television series is executive produced by Clare Cameron and 72 Films' John Douglas, with direction from Katie Hindley.

Outside of the US, Fremantle is in charge of distribution abroad.