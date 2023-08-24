King Charles’ decisions about Prince Andrew will make him ‘deeply embarrassed’

King Charles has found himself in some hot water once again due to his disgraced brother Prince Andrew.

Andrew was stripped off of police protection along with his military titles and royal patronages after settling a civil sex assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre in 2019.

The Sun previously reported that the disgraced royal’s tax-payer funded security detail is suggested to bring into consideration.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel had emailed the monarch’s highest aide to consider giving the Duke of York back his security. Patel had to issue an apology after the email was leaked.

On the matter, royal expert Ingrid Seward opined that Charles “will be deeply embarrassed by this” as the issue is “so controversial” that the King “won’t go anywhere near it.”

Previously Patel had discussed Andrew’s security woes with his PR guru pal Mark Gallagher after which she wrote an email.

While she refused to say who she emailed, but it was later leaked that she emailed the monarch’s private secretary Sir Clive Alderton.

Seward criticised that former home secretary to intervene in a matter Alderton has “no power over.”

“Her meddling was deeply unwise and deeply unfair on The King — and will damage Andrew’s cause, not help it,” she explained. “And the bottom line remains, why should the public pay £3million a year to protect a man who rarely leaves his home?”

In the past months, reports suggested that Charles and Andrew are having a row over the eviction of the Royal Lodge, Andrew’s home for two decades. However, the matters have been quiet for a while.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser opined on the matter that Andrew has “somehow managed to outmanoeuvre Charles’ attempts to turf him out of Royal Lodge, thus leaving a man accused of sexual assault living in one of the royal family’s primo bits of real estate.”