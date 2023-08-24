Prince Andrew ‘fighting back’ to gain royal privileges despite being ‘banished’

Prince Andrew is seemingly making efforts to get back into his previously held privileges in the royal family before he was stripped off of them amid his sex scandal.

Apart from his military titles and royal patronages, the disgraced royal’s police protection was also taken away after he paid millions to settle a civil sex assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre.

Now, he has launched a bid to win back his expensive taxpayer-funded armed security detail, reported The Sun.

The royal is ‘fighting back’ despite being ‘banished’ from his duties; however, he has the support of former Home Secretary Priti Patel in the matter.

Per the outlet, Patel emailed King Charles saying that it “could be something to consider” give the Duke of York back his protection detail.

In the email, Patel also referenced the matter of Prince Harry’s security detail.

Months prior to this, Prince Harry had also filed a case in the London High Court so that he could pay for his own security detail when he or his family travel to the UK. However, Harry lost the bid since he had stepped back from his senior royal position in 2020 with wife, Meghan Markle.

Patel’s intervention came after she discussed Andrew’s security woes with his PR guru pal Mark Gallagher.

On the leak of information, she shared, “It is disappointing that this correspondence has been leaked into the public domain and I apologise to His Majesty for the embarrassment and difficulties the publishing of this correspondence has caused.”