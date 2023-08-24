Bianca Censori deletes Instagram posts after recent Italy outing

Bianca Censori has made a surprising move on her Instagram account after spotted in Italy donning sheer dress. The rapper's wife deleted all the posts from her Instagram feed leaving it empty.

Censori's Instagram account was de-activated since her wedding with Donda rapper which she re-activated some time ago. On her social media, she gave a few artistic views and showed a few pictures during this quick exchange.

The architectural designer made headlines on August 22 after being photographed in almost nude bodysuit while on vacation with Kanye West in Italy.

Bianca was wearing a transparent tan top without a bra during this specific outing, which from a distance would have given the impression that she was naked. She carried a bottle of Coke and two white takeaway bags, covering her breasts with a black messenger bag to retain some decency.

On social media, these images from their trip received a lot of attention, with some people urging authorities to take action against Bianca for her risky attire. In Italy, violating certain laws could result in penalties or possibly jail time.

Many Italians expressed their displeasure on social media about Bianca showing so much skin in public areas. Rewinding to the recent events, Bianca removed all of her Instagram postings in the wake of this information.



According to insiders, Bianca had an Instagram account with her images before becoming famous online. But as soon as word spread about her covert marriage to Kanye West, she deactivated it. She only recently made a comeback to Instagram, posting some of her architectural projects and private photos.



