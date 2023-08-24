Kylie Jenner seemingly confirms breakup with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet first met at Paris Fashion week

Kylie Jenner is back in her rebellious era.

Fans are convinced The Kardashians star has called it quits on her rumored romance with Timothée Chalamet after she posted racy snaps on her Instagram on Tuesday.



In the photos, Jenner sported a red cone bra along with a tan corset and a short skirt, fitted to show off her curves.

To complement the outfit, the mom of two slipped into silver pointed heels, tied up her dark locks in a sleek updo, and flaunted a full face of makeup.

In the caption, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul alluded to her trip to Italy through emojis, comprising wine and pasta as well as the country’s abbreviation, IT.

Fans inundated the post’s comments with compliments, with many believing this was her confirmation of her split from the Dune actor.

"I knew she wouldn't survive this 'soft classy' era without her skin itching to reveal more skin lol it's her nature to thirst trap," one person wrote.

"She definitely broke up with Timothée," another theorized.

Kylie and Timothée were first linked together following a tip to a celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi in April.

Since the tip, the pair have been spotted out and about on scarce outings.