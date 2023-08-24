VonViddy, TikToker Dies at 32 by Suicide

VonViddy took his own life.



Joe Muchlinski, a comedian and content producer, died at the age of 32, according to his sister Martha Muchlinski.

Martha said that her brother committed suicide in a video she submitted to TikTok on August 22.

"I do want to confirm for his fans that he did lose his long battle with mental illness, and he did take his own life," she shared. "TikTok meant a lot to him. It gave him joy. It gave him something to laugh at and to make other people laugh at and he really appreciated that."

Martha went on to pay tribute writing that Joe "fought a really, really long, terrible battle with his mental illness."

"And all we can hope now is that he's at peace," she added. "But I did want to provide that closure for anybody who was a VonViddy fan, just to let you know what happened."

Martha stated in the video's description that her brother's name was the very first thing she ever said.

"He was my older brother, my only sibling," she wrote, "and this is one of the worst days of my life. I know folks have been concerned since his last video and deserve some closure."



