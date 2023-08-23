Kim Kardashian celebrates Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori's first backlash

Kim Kardashian appeared in celebratory mood in new TikTok amid Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori's heartbreak in Italy.



Kanye West's ex-wife Kim has shared her new dance video, showing her enjoying fun-filled moment with kids while in Tokyo.

Kim skipped down a quiet street in all-dark colors while singing and dancing to a remixed version of American Boy by Estelle.

The 42-year-old wore a cropped Megadeath shirt and a pair of oversized black pants and sneakers to show off her fitness.

The "American Horror Story" star posted the video on her and her daughter, North West's, 10, shared TikTok account.







It comes just days after Bianca Censori came under fire in Italy for wearing risqué outfit during her outing in the country.

Bianca and her husband Kanye captured the attention of the public eye while enjoying a leisurely outing in the picturesque landscapes of Tuscany. Bianca exuded an effortless style, however her fashion choice turned heads and sparked conversations.

Kanye's sweetheart fumed the country’s conservatives, who urged the authorities to arrest the celebrity and charge her with public indecency.

