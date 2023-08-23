Selena Gomez fans claim she took a swipe at her ex Justin Bieber: Watch

Selena Gomez fans claim that the singer has seemingly taken a swipe at her ex Justin Bieber in a new clip, which she shared on social media to promote her track, Single Soon.



In a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, the Calm Down hitmaker took the famous opening scene of the Sex and the City when Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, answers a phone call from her married lover, saying, “Hello! It's over, I told my wife [about us]!”

Selena’s Samantha responded with, “Who is this?” and hung up the phone.

Interestingly, the clip set the internet on fire and some of Selena’s fans were of the view that the singer finely jeered at Justin and his wife Hailey.

One user said, “I know Justin’s punching the wall and hailey is reading the comments on this post! HI HAILEY.”

“She’s hinting Justin and the wife’s divorce rumours,” commented another.

A third user remarked, “Did Justin call you recently?”

“Is that what Justin said? Sry bieber it's too late [sic],” added the other user.

Selena also captioned the video, “Single Soon this Friday!” which she’s going to release after 2021 Revelación.

For the unversed, Selena and Justin dated on and off for eight years, ending it for the final time in 2018.

Two months later, Justin proposed to Hailey and they tied the knot in September of the same year.