Paresh Rawal finally breaks silence on 'Hera Pheri 3' controversy surrounding Kartik Aaryan

Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is not a part of 'Hera Pheri 3'

Legendary actor Paresh Rawal has finally broken his silence on the controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3 and Kartik Aaryan.

Paresh revealed that both Akshay Kumar and Kartik were initially supposed to be in the film, but Kartik's role was different. According to Paresh, he was not selected to play Raju in the film.

He said in an interview: "Kartik Aaryan had a different role in the film. He was not supposed to play Raju, which was played by Akshay Kumar in the first two films. Kartik's character wasn't cut from the same cloth as Raju and was made with a different fabric. Kartik's role was different and had a different kind of energy than Raju's. The premise of his character was different. ", reported India Today.

When the rumours broke out claiming that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor would be playing Raju in Hera Pheri 3, internet went crazy as the netizens started trolling the makers for the decision.

The OMG actor, however, also said that, "One shouldn't be afraid of backlash. And once people watch a film, they forget all the backlashes."

While talking to some news portals, Paresh also admitted that he grew overconfident after Phir Hera Pheri: "There was a sense of overconfidence, and that shouldn't have happened. Suniel Shetty Anna was earnest and honest and carried the legacy of Shyam in an amazing way. Characters and premises like 'Hera Pheri' come our way very rarely."

On the work front, Paresh Rawal has an interesting movie line-up coming his way, including Dream Girl 2, Welcome 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2 and Hera Pheri 3.