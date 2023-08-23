Prince Harry dubbed 'a fool' after debuting new hair

File Footage

Prince Harry has been called out for looking like 'a fool' a headshot featuring a full head of hair was released online.



After photos of him were taken by mental health company BetterUp, conversation sparked after it showed the 38-year-old having a thick head of hear over what used to be a balding patch.

This did not go unnoticed as Royal News Networks took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to launch a scathing attack at the Duke of Sussex.

The outlet called out Prince Harry for his former habit of poking fun at Prince William, who has been open about his own balding experience.

"Prince Harry’s new picture on BetterUp does little to deflect from the fact that he’s balding, badly," the page said.



"I don't make it a habit to discuss people’s looks, but Harry started it by making fun of his brother for the same.

"He's not fooling anyone anymore, and the denial of the obvious is not doing him any favours."

Comparing the Duke of Sussex to Prince William, the outlet said that the heir to the throne accepted the change with 'dignity'.

"His brother accepted his hair loss with dignity, despite his brother's jokes at his expense."

"Harry now looks like the fool, again, for refusing to accept that he’s not 25 anymore and needs a different haircut that works with his hair loss."