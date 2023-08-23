President 2024: Kanye West sees new wife Bianca Censori as 'perfect' First Lady

Kanye West believes that Bianca Censori's 'unorthodox' qualities would make her the perfect First Lady

Kanye West reportedly believes that his new wife Bianca Censori would make the ‘perfect’ First Lady.

Speaking to The US Sun, a source shared that the rapper aimed to make Censori his First Lady as he plans on running for the 2024 presidential campaign.

The source elaborated that despite failing his initial run in 2020, he is now in a better place since splitting from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

"Despite not being very successful last time, he's taken a break from being so public and he's in a much better place after his divorce from Kim was finalized,” the source said.

The insider added that West planned on using his recent adversities, the anti-Semitic controversy and divorce from Kardashian, in his upcoming campaign as the Donda rapper intended on showing the public that he is merely human.

The source went on to add: "His divorce from Kim shows that he is human and vulnerable but his success beyond anti-Semitic uproar is the perfect story of overcoming adversity.

Speaking about his reason for wanting Censori as his First Lady, the rapper believed that her 'unorthodox' nature would suit the role.

"He feels Bianca would be the perfect First Lady; unorthodox, intelligent, and supportive of him."