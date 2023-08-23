VIDEO: Severe floods near Grand Canyon wreak havoc in Tusayan

This video shows the destruction caused by heavy floods near Grand Canyon National Park in Tusayan.

Severe flooding near the Grand Canyon National Park entrance prompted rescue crews to guide people to shelters close to the popular Arizona tourist destination Tuesday to avoid potential dangers caused by the flooding.



According to Coconino County officials, the region received 2 to 3 inches of rain in a brief period of time on Tuesday afternoon, which caused floodwater to collect up to 3 feet high in the town of Tusayan and along State Route 64, the southern entry to Grand Canyon National Park.

County officials warned citizens against making "unnecessary travel to and from the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park," as they shut down State Route 64, south of Tusayan. Meanwhile, there have been no reported casualties as a result of the floods.

They added that "emergency notifications" have been sent out, asking residents in flood-affected areas to stay put until the waters subside.

Grand Canyon Village students were being detained at school, and parents were advised to wait to attempt and pick them up until it was considered safe, according to officials.

Tusayan is a resort town near Grand Canyon’s southern rim, where the National Weather Service reported "widespread flooding," CNN reported.

Images of heavy flooding and a law enforcement vehicle that appeared to be sinking in floodwater were posted on Facebook by Grand Canyon National Park. The region was also littered with trees and other garbage.

Travel to and from Tusayan has been prohibited by park authorities until further notice.

“County representatives are meeting with Tusayan and Park Service officials to coordinate an urgent response and ensure public safety. The county is also mobilizing resources to assist with emergency shelters, clear debris from roads, and assist with evacuations if necessary,” Coconino County said.

The National Weather Service issued a flood alert for the area on Tuesday, and it was extended until Wednesday morning. It warned that "standing water will cover roadways and flooding in some buildings will continue."

"A few thunderstorms will brush areas east of Tusayan" between 7 and 8pm local time “with only brief light to moderate showers,” the weather service said. "Nothing like earlier this afternoon. Tusayan is the most likely place to experience flooding.