Kim Zolciak's daughter, Brielle Biermann, sued by American Express for $12.8K

Brielle Biermann faces legal action from American Express over unpaid credit card debt.

Kim Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann finds herself entangled in a legal battle with American Express over an unpaid credit card balance totaling $12,870.25.



According to legal documents cited by TMZ, the 26-year-old has allegedly failed to make minimum payments on her Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card.

In response to the lawsuit, Biermann's representative informed TMZ that the reality star is committed to settling her outstanding balance in full by Wednesday, indicating her intent to rectify the financial matter promptly.

This lawsuit is the latest financial challenge faced by the Zolciak-Biermann family.

Both Brielle and her mother, Kim Zolciak, along with her adopted father, Kroy Biermann have encountered legal difficulties related to unpaid debts.

To address their financial issues, Zolciak resorted to selling some of Brielle's high-end designer items last month, with asking prices reaching up to $20,000.

Additionally, in late June, Kim Zolciak was sued by Target over an outstanding balance of $2,482.24.

The retailer claimed that she had not made any payments toward the balance since September 2022. Target National Bank was pursuing not only the unpaid balance but also accrued interest on the debt.



