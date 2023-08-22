King Charles' latest move hurts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles III has seemingly snubbed his younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with his big decision as he invited Prince Andrew to Balmoral over the weekend for a family getaway.



Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also believed to be joining as they plan to stay the week, but there has been no word on whether The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited.

The move suggests that the 74-year-old King and his younger brother Andrew are now on much better terms. The Duke of York would be the first member of the family to join him is an olive branch.

The monarch's offering to the disgraced royal came after Andrew appeared to have won his battle to remain in the seven-bedroom Royal Lodge in Windsor, despite the King’s efforts to persuade his younger brother to move to smaller Frogmore Cottage – vacant after the monarch evicted California-based couple Harry and Meghan.



The reunion between the two brothers comes as their relationship has seen an improvement after Andrew found himself embroiled in sex allegations, something he has always denied.



The King's decision has reportedly hurt Harry and Meghan as they 'feel lost' after being snubbed. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents are not expected to join the royal family at the big event.

However, there are speculations that Harry and King Charles may hold meetings in September to address the issues, while few still cling to the fact that William and Kate don't seem to be hurry to make amends with the Sussexes.