Modi's Pakistani sister: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh goes to tie Indian PM rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh tying rakhi to Modi. — Twitter/@business_today

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh will visit Delhi to tie him rakhi on the festival of Raksha Bandhan marking the siblings' bond of love.

Shaikh, an Ahmedabad resident of Pakistani descent has been tying rakhis to Modi for more than 30 years.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she hasn't been able to visit Modi for two years, but she has kept up the custom by sending him homemade 'rakhis' via mail. She sent Modi the sacred thread last year as well, wishing him luck in the general election in 2024. She hopes to finally meet the PM this year so they may share the festivities together. A book on agriculture will also be given to him as a gift, keeping in mind his love of reading.

She said, "This time I have made the 'Rakhi' myself. I will also gift him (Modi) a book on agriculture as he is fond of reading. For the last 2-3 years, I was unable to go due to Covid, but this time I will meet him in person.

''I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I believe that all my wishes come true. Earlier when I prayed for him to be the chief minister of Gujarat and he became.

Whenever I tied the Rakhi, Shaikh further said, I used to express my desire for him to become the Prime Minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all your wishes will be fulfilled by God. He is doing commendable work for the country.



They celebrated their first Raksha Bandhan together when Modi was an RSS member, according to Shaikh.

Raksha Bandhan symbolises the affection siblings share with each other. Sisters wrap a rakhi around their brothers' wrists and offer blessings for long life and wealth. The brothers promise to look out for and help the sisters in exchange.