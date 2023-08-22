Rakhi Sawant's former husband Adil Khan levels fresh allegations against her

Rakhi Sawant accused Adil Khan Durrani of domestic abuse and extra marital affair

Rakhi Sawant’s former husband Adil Khan Durrani, who just got out of the Mysore jail, has made fresh and serious allegations against her, claiming that she cheated on him.

Adil told Bollywood Bubble that when the two decided to tie the knot, Rakhi swore on her mother's head that she is not still married to ex-husband Ritesh.

“Rakhi went for a show to the UK last November. She swore by placing her hands on her mother’s head that she is not married to Ritesh. I believed her. We weren’t married back then.”

He further said: “Even when we went to the registrar’s office, she mentioned she is single. I believed as she did that in court. I even insisted her to join for the UK show, but she refused.”

He claimed that he once found vulgar messages on his wife’s phone. The Mein Hoon Na actress was telling Ritesh through messages that she made a mistake of marrying Adil.

“I was in Dubai. She comes back normally. Her phone used to be with me, mine with her. I one day saw some messages”, he added.

Adil also found out that his wife was still married to her former husband and that she lied to him about it. He further revealed, “Rakhi used to beat me.”

Previously in February, Rakhi Sawant accused her husband Adil Khan Durrani of domestic abuse and extra marital affair, reports News 18.