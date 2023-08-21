Britney Spears will still feature Sam Asghari in memoir despite bitter split

Britney Spears and her estranged husband Sam Asghari are divorcing after 14 months of marriage.

The exes, who had wed after five years of dating, are now ‘no longer speaking’ to each other and only communicate through their lawyers as their split takes a nasty turn.

Per an insider cited by MailOnline, despite the grievances, Spears will still be giving a mention to the Iranian-American model, 29, in her much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me.

“Sam features in the autobiography but not a lot. You’ll see on October 24 when it comes out,” the insider told the outlet.

Spears and Asghari both broke their silence on social media about their split as the aspiring actor filed for divorce last week.

Sources told TMZ that all communication between the two subsequently ended since Asghari packed up and left the musician’s home.

Moreover, reports alleged that the Toxic singer had attacked Asghari and cheated on him with a staffer. Furthermore, other sources claim that Asghari was threatening to reveal her secrets if she did not pay far more than their prenup would allow.

Previously, sources told Page Six that Spears “felt that Sam’s love was not unconditional.”

The insider added that Asghari was “not super present” in the relationship. “He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go.”