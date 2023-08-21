Johnny Depp’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ co-star talks his return to iconic role

Johnny Depp may be a wide-ranging actor, but his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean formed a cult fan following.

Depp, 60, was fired from his iconic role in the franchise following allegations of abuse against his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, after a court battle last year with Heard, the actor seemed to have redeemed his repute in Hollywood.

It also sparked discussions about Depp’s potential return to his drunken pirate role as studio bosses may be keen on his comeback. The actor had previously announced that he will ‘never’ play Jack Sparrow again but fans hoped that his mind may change after some persistence.

Now, Depp’s Pirates co-star Vince Lozano shared his thoughts on the matter in a conversation with Movieweb.

“I think he deserves another shot as Jack, but I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he told the outlet.

“I’m hearing a lot of stories out there. The audience is there though. I do a lot of pirate conventions and there’s such a big subculture of people that dress up like pirates, and they love Johnny.”

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer previously teased in interviews that Depp could possibly return for the sixth instalment of the franchise.

“He’s just so good at what he does and actors recover from things like this. He’s a good individual and he’s a caring individual,” he said of Depp.

“He’s somebody that you can rely on and he’s just terrific. I think Johnny is an utter friend and an amazing artist and, again, you go through things in life you wish you hadn’t, but he’s still a talented artist.”