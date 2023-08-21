Snake lurks inside commode in Tucson home as woman returns from trip

A black and pink-coloured coachwhip snake can be seen in this screengrab taken from the video by Rattlesnake Solutions, hissing towards the camera. — YouTube/Inside Edition

A resident of Arizona Michelle Lespron promptly called a snake rescue service after she encountered a black and pink-coloured coachwhip snake inside her bathroom in Tucson.

She rushed to the bathroom after returning from a trip as it was a long journey for her, she said adding that it took two days to get rid of that reptile which is not venomous but can be aggressive.



Lespron called Rattlesnake Solutions to take care of it. They also found it as the snake troubled the handler more than it was anticipated.



The handler named Nick visited her home three times to free the reptile.

A black and pink-coloured coachwhip snake can be seen in this screengrab taken from the video by Rattlesnake Solutions. — YouTube/Inside Edition

In a video from the scene, immense efforts can be seen being put in by the handler as he grabbed and tugged at the snake before it digs its fangs into his skin and hisses at the camera.

"He's my hero, Nick at Rattlesnake Solutions is my absolute hero," Lespron gushed.

Rattlesnake Solutions said that it is unusual for these snakes to settle inside a toilet.

Bryan Hughes, the company owner, said: "A coachwhip is a fast, intelligent snake. It eats rattlesnakes, it climbs trees, it climbs houses, it does what it wants."

As the snake was taken care of, it traumatised the homeowner. Now, she flushes the toilet several times before sitting down and won’t get inside the bathroom without switching on the lights.

"I always leave my toilet lid closed and my father puts screens on the top of any openings on my roof so snakes and other animals can’t worm their way through," she said.

Many users were stunned on social media after seeing the snake rather than the incident.

One person commented: "That is an incredibly beautiful snake. I’ve never heard of it, but wow it’s so exotic looking."