Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami CF to first Leagues Cup trophy

Inter Miami CF celebrates its first Leagues Cup win with Lionel Messi at Geodis Park, Nashville on August 19, 2023. — AFP

Inter Miami defeated Nashville on penalties (10-9) after their electrifying performance in the Leagues Cup final match that finished 1-1 after 90 minutes thanks to a screamer goal from Lionel Messi, winning his and the team's first trophy in North American football.

The World Cup winner from Argentina gave Miami the lead in the 24th minute with a spectacular shot into the top corner, but Nashville's Fafa Picault equalised in the second half.

After Miami's Leonardo Campana missed a last-second opportunity to win the game in regulation, the game went to a shoot-out, which culminated in a duel between the two goalkeepers and Miami's Drake Callender saving Elliot Panicco's attempt.

The penalties in the final minutes of the game, came down to the keepers as all the 10 outfield players had already taken their shots, with one miss for each side. Callender kept his cool with his shot before denying Panicco and launching the celebrations.



The American goalkeeper, who had made some crucial saves late in the game to keep his team's lead intact, as Messi and his teammates went to congratulate him.

"The grit, just the belief and what we're capable of. It's something special and I'm just blessed to be a part of it," he said.

Miami, a team in its third season, has been on an unbeaten run to the League Cup title after signing Messi a month ago.

The seven-times Ballon d'Or winner has scored 10 goals in seven games and has the chance to reach another final when his team takes on Cincinnati in the semi-final of the US Open Cup on Wednesday.

This was not the dominant, entertaining Miami that in the past month has lit up the tournament, featuring MLS and Mexican Liga MX clubs, but the win was sweet nonetheless, AFP reported.

"It was very exciting. The draw was a fair result and on penalties is the luck of the champion, which in this case came in our favour," said Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets.

"I am very happy to win our first title in just one month, the club's first. The team is growing by leaps and bounds and we are very happy," he said. "We have infected the team with our spirit, our work, our character and our experience. We are making a solid team... And then we have Leo, who makes a difference because he's the best in the world."

Nashville went into the game with the explicit goal of limiting Busquets' and subsequently Messi's impact, and they were successful in making Miami play a slower style of possession football deeper in their own half.

By forcing Callender into a low save on Walker Zimmerman's header from a Lukas MacNaughton corner, Gary Smith's team gave Miami an early warning that they could cause trouble from set pieces.

Miami attempted to score, but Walker Zimmerman's backline defence hindered chances.

Robert Taylor's fierce drive, which Nashville keeper Elliot Panicco prevented, gave Miami the lead three minutes later.