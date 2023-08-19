Bradley Cooper celebrates two decades of sobriety: 'I'm very lucky'

Bradley Cooper marks nearly 20 years of sobriety.

Bradley Cooper openly shared his gratitude for maintaining nearly two decades of sobriety after battling past addictions in a recent episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

While exploring the Wyoming canyons with British adventurer Bear Grylls, Bradley Cooper, who previously faced controversy over a prosthetic nose in his portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in the Maestro biopic, engaged in a conversation.

Cooper mentioned that he never felt he "got lost in fame."

This prompted Grylls to inquire, "But you definitely had some wild years?" In response, the star candidly revealed, "In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah, but nothing to do with fame though.

But I was lucky. I got sober at 29-years-old, and I've been sober for 19 years. Very lucky."

Bradley Cooper, known for his role in the 2018 film A Star Is Born, an individual grappling with alcohol addiction and a musician.

Reflecting on his past struggles, he acknowledged that these experiences actually aided him in immersing himself in challenging roles.

He explained, "It made it easier to be able to really enter in there."

Cooper expressed gratitude for being in a place in his life where he could fully commit to his performances, saying, "Thank goodness I was at ease with all of that so I could really let myself go.

I've been very lucky with the roles I've had to play. It’s been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it."

The star also opened up about a darker period in his life when his father passed away in 2011 due to lung cancer.

"He gave me a huge gift. He died in my arms. To see that kind of factual example of mortality..." Cooper revealed, "I definitely had a nihilistic attitude towards life after," clarifying that it was a period marked by thoughts of mortality.



